Lukas Gähwiler leaves Second most senior UBS banker steps down

24.10.2025 - 07:32

Long-time manager Lukas Gähwiler is stepping down from his position as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBS in April 2026. (archive picture)
Long-time manager Lukas Gähwiler is stepping down from his position as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBS in April 2026. (archive picture)
Lukas Gähwiler is ending his 45-year career in the financial world. The Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBS will not be standing for re-election in April 2026. His successor will be Markus Ronner.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Lukas Gähwiler is leaving UBS after several years in management positions, including as Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBS Switzerland and member of the Group Executive Board.
  • He played a central role in the takeover and integration of Credit Suisse into UBS.
  • He will be succeeded by Markus Ronner, currently Group Chief Compliance and Governance Officer and former Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBS Switzerland.
Gähwiler has held various management positions at UBS over the years, as detailed in a press release issued by the major bank on Friday. From 2010 to 2016, he was a member of the Group Executive Board of UBS Group and President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBS Switzerland.

As the last Chairman of the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse, he was also of "decisive importance" in the takeover and successful integration of CS into UBS. "His expertise, his social skills, his integrity and his work ethic are unrivaled. He will be greatly missed and I wish him all the very best for the future," said Colm Kelleher, Chairman of the Board of Directors, in the press release.

Markus Ronner, who is currently a member of the Group Executive Board and Group Chief Compliance and Governance Officer, will succeed him. He was also Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBS Switzerland from 2022 to 2023.

