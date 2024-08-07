Hotel collapsed: people feared under rubble - Gallery The first people were rescued from the hotel on Wednesday morning. Image: KEYSTONE Parts of a hotel have collapsed in the wine village of Kröv on the Moselle. Image: dpa Rescue operations have begun at the scene of the accident. Image: dpa Nine people were trapped. Image: dpa Hotel collapsed: people feared under rubble - Gallery The first people were rescued from the hotel on Wednesday morning. Image: KEYSTONE Parts of a hotel have collapsed in the wine village of Kröv on the Moselle. Image: dpa Rescue operations have begun at the scene of the accident. Image: dpa Nine people were trapped. Image: dpa

Parts of a hotel have collapsed in the wine village of Kröv in Rhineland-Palatinate. There are 9 people under the rubble, some of whom have been rescued.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A hotel has partially collapsed in the wine village of Kröv in Rhineland-Palatinate.

At least two people died.

According to a report by radio station SWR, the fire department was initially unable to enter the building due to the acute risk of collapse. Show more

A hotel has partially collapsed in the wine village of Kröv in Rhineland-Palatinate. Two people died, according to the police. Initially there was talk of one death, but later on Wednesday morning rescue workers reported a second death: a woman born in 1961 and a man who had not yet been rescued.

A two-year-old child was also buried. In the morning, emergency services were able to rescue five people alive from the rubble, including the child and his mother. There is initially no information on their condition. Due to the unstable position of the house, the work of the rescuers is proving difficult.

According to the police, two people are still trapped. They are injured to varying degrees and are in contact with each other.

According to the police, one floor of the building in the municipality of Traben-Trarbach collapsed at around 11 p.m. 14 people were in the house at the time, five of whom were able to escape unharmed. 31 residents from the immediate neighborhood had to be evacuated.

Extremely demanding operation

Pictures taken at the scene of the accident during the night show that parts of the multi-storey half-timbered building have collapsed. Concrete rubble lies on the ground. "Due to the extent of the damage, this is an extremely challenging operation, as the building can only be entered by the emergency services with the utmost caution," a police statement said.

Emergency services worked to rescue the people. "Several people were able to leave the building on their own and are being cared for by the emergency services and emergency counselors," it continued. The fire department initially declined to comment when asked. The German radio station SWR had previously reported on the incident in the Bernkastel-Wittlich district.

Derzeit findet ein Großeinsatz in #Kröv statt.

Ein Hotel ist teilweise eingestürzt und es befinden sich noch Personen im Gebäude. Weitere Infos hier: https://t.co/upvNJbnLrY — Polizei Trier (@PolizeiTrier) August 7, 2024

Around 250 helpers, including from the fire department and the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW), were on site - including special forces and a rescue dog team. Drones are also being used to investigate the scene of the accident.

Pictures of the scene of the accident show that parts of the multi-storey timber-framed building have collapsed. Concrete rubble lies on the ground, and the rescue services arrived with several emergency vehicles.

Acute danger of the building collapsing

According to the SWR report, the fire department was initially unable to enter the building due to an acute risk of collapse. The technical relief organization had set up measuring points in front of the hotel to observe whether there was still movement in the building or whether it could be entered. Neighboring buildings were evacuated due to concerns that other parts of the hotel could collapse and cause damage to adjacent buildings.

It was initially unclear how the partial collapse of the building could have occurred. Neither the police nor the fire department provided any information. According to the police, residents called the emergency services at around 10.55 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

