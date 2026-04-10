Last month was the second warmest March in Europe since weather records began. (archive image) Keystone

According to the EU climate change service Copernicus, last month was the second warmest March in Europe since weather records began. Globally, it was the fourth warmest March since records began.

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In addition, the EU climate change service Copernicus recorded the second-highest global sea surface temperature for the month and a minus record for sea ice extent.

According to Copernicus, the global average temperature was 13.94 degrees Celsius. This value is 1.48 degrees above the estimated pre-industrial average for the years 1850 to 1900 for this month and 0.53 degrees above the March average for the years 1991 to 2020. This continues the trend of extreme temperatures, according to the report. The previous record March was in 2024.

The warming was particularly evident in Europe, where the average temperature of 5.88 degrees Celsius was significantly - by 2.27 degrees - above the reference value for the years 1991 to 2020.