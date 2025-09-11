A whistleblower provides the US Congress with explosive video footage. It shows a drone attack with a Hellfire missile hitting an unknown object - but it just keeps on flying. Are aliens behind it?

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you At a hearing in the House of Representatives on the subject of unidentified flying objects, Republican Eric Burlison presents a previously unreleased video showing the failed launch of an unusual flying object over the Red Sea.

US drones deploy a Hellfire missile, which surprisingly only grazes the target and flies on.

Experts are puzzling over the incident - our video explainer shows the background and how the incident can be explained - even without the involvement of extraterrestrials. Show more

A UFO video is leaked to US Republican Eric Burlison, who presents it to a committee in the House of Representatives. In it, US drones fire a Hellfire missile at an unknown object off the coast of Yemen. But the missile simply bounces off.

Is it an alien ship or is something completely different behind it?

When missiles ricochet instead of hitting

The footage from October 30, 2024 shows two MQ-9 Reaper drones pursuing and firing at a target. The outcome of the attack surprises even experts.

Instead of landing a direct hit, the missile misses its mark. And the target also seems to behave strangely.

In the blue News video, you can find out why the missile only grazed its target, what tactics such drones used and why the incident can also be explained without the involvement of extraterrestrials.

