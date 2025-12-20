Security at the WEF could cost millions in 2026. World Economic Forum/Marcel Giger

The WEF's security costs were already just below the cost ceiling in 2025 - and now a high-risk guest is on the cards for 2026 in the form of Donald Trump. Experts expect additional costs in the millions.

The main reason for the increase is higher daily rates for out-of-canton police forces, which now amount to CHF 750 instead of CHF 600 per day.

An announced visit by US President Donald Trump to the WEF 2026 is likely to further increase costs and could make an additional federal contribution necessary. Show more

The security costs for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos have already risen sharply in recent years. A visit by US President Donald Trump to the WEF 2026 could lead to a further increase in costs.

The security costs for the 2025 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos amounted to CHF 8,999,958, which was only just below the current cost ceiling of CHF 9 million. The canton of Graubünden confirmed a corresponding article in "Südostschweiz" on Saturday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

At the WEF 2024, the costs still amounted to CHF 7.71 million. The increase is due, among other things, to higher daily rates for the deployment of police forces from outside the canton. Instead of CHF 600, CHF 750 per day per police officer will now be charged.

Trump's visit is likely to drive up costs

There were no big names from the world of international politics at the WEF 2025. This is likely to be different next January: US President Donald Trump has announced his visit, as various news agencies reported in November, citing people familiar with the matter. This is also likely to have an impact on security costs.

A financing model applies to the WEF security costs. The WEF covers 50 percent of the costs, the federal government 25 percent, the canton of Graubünden 21.7 percent and the municipality of Davos the remaining 3.3 percent. A cost ceiling of CHF 9 million applies. If the budget is exceeded, the financing model provides for the federal government to contribute additional funds.