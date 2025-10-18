  1. Residential Customers
Just about to save the day Security guard rescues young woman from incoming streetcar

Luna Pauli

18.10.2025

A dicey scene unfolds in the Turkish city of Kayseri: Carelessness on the tracks could have had fatal consequences, but security intervenes at the crucial moment.

18.10.2025, 07:28

18.10.2025, 07:31

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Kayseri, a security guard saves a young woman from an incoming streetcar at the last moment.
  • The surveillance video documents the incident and generates a huge response on social media.
  • The transport company praised the security guard's decisive action and called for people to pay attention on the roads.
A dangerous situation occurred at a streetcar stop in the Turkish city of Kayseri: a young woman wanted to cross the tracks but did not notice the approaching streetcar. She was wearing headphones and was distracted. At the last moment, a security guard reacted and pulled her off the tracks - seconds before the streetcar passed.

The scene was recorded by a surveillance camera and later published by Kayseri Transportation. The video quickly spread on social media and attracted a lot of attention. The security guard was praised for his quick and decisive intervention.

The authorities used the incident as a reminder of how dangerous distraction can be in road traffic.

