The canton of Nidwalden continues to assume that a meeting between the U.S. and Iran will take place on the Bürgenstock. It is standing by, ready to respond, the canton stated on Friday in response to an inquiry.

Checks will also be conducted on Friday on the access roads to the Bürgenstock. (File photo)

The canton stated that it continues to assume the meeting will take place. Restrictions on the public will remain in effect until further notice.

Previously, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) had announced that the talks scheduled for Friday would not take place. In response, the airspace closure for Friday was largely lifted.

According to the Canton of Nidwalden, the Bürgenstock Resort remains cordoned off. Access to properties surrounding this security zone continues to be controlled; residents will receive an access pass after undergoing an identity check. The hiking trails remain closed. The funicular is not operating, and the PostBus is not running to the Bürgenstock.