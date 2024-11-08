Goats fight over food more often than sheep. (archive picture) Keystone

Sheep and goats show a preference for certain feed components, which quickly changes the composition of their rations, as a study by Agroscope shows.

SDA

Sheep and goats are picky when it comes to their feed. A study by the Agroscope Agricultural Research Center has shown that these animals selectively pick out their preferred ingredients from mixed rations. As a result, the composition of the feed changes within a short period of time.

The use of mixed rations in the feeding of dairy sheep and goats is becoming increasingly popular in order to support intensive milk production. However, the study, which was carried out on 24 dairy sheep and 24 dairy goats, shows that these animals are able to select rations according to their preferences. In particular, they look for longer particles and change the ration considerably within a few hours. Dairy sheep also show a preference for crude protein.

Preferences and feeding behavior

If grass silage or hay are offered separately, the animals eat both in similar quantities. However, they do not prefer a mixture of the two, indicating that mixed rations are not their first choice.

Social behavior and feeding dynamics

The study also shed light on the animals' feeding and social behavior. Sheep tend to eat synchronously, while goats enforce a strict hierarchy. These behaviors can influence access to food. Goats tend to have more disputes at the feeding place than sheep, with conflicts decreasing when more feeding places are available. To ensure feed quality, it is important that all animals have access to the feed at the same time.

Feeding frequency and its effects

On six dairy sheep farms, the feeding frequency was increased from once or twice a day to five times a day. This change resulted in more animals eating at the same time and fewer fights. The results underline the importance of an adapted feeding strategy to promote animal welfare and optimize feed intake.

SDA