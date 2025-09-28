US singer and actress Selena Gomez (33) and music producer Benny Blanco (37) have got married. The Disney star ("Only Murders in the Building") posted a series of photos and videos of the wedding on Instagram, which according to media reports took place in the US state of California. She simply wrote, framed by two heart emojis: "9.27.25" - the date of the wedding. Her husband Blanco commented: "My wife in real life." (My wife in real life.)
The photos show the happy couple in a garden with a white villa, hugging, kissing and holding hands. Gomez's white wedding bouquet is also presented - the flowers look like lilies of the valley. In another photo, she shows off her sparkling rings. She wears a white, off-the-shoulder satin dress, he wears a black tuxedo with a white shirt and bow tie. The actress Amy Schumer wrote: "Stunning."
No guests can be seen in the photos. Officially, nothing was known about the guest list either. However, Gomez's girlfriend, pop singer Taylor Swift, announced shortly after Gomez and Blanco got engaged almost a year ago: "Yes, I will be the flower girl." British superstar Ed Sheeran also revealed that he had received a wedding invitation.