Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been a couple for years. They got married on September 27, 2025 (archive photo). KEYSTONE

Without a big announcement, but with enormous media coverage: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco said "I do" - in a garden in California. Millions of followers are thrilled.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married on September 27, 2025 in California and announced the wedding with photos on Instagram.

Superstars such as Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran were apparently invited, but cannot be seen in the pictures.

The Instagram post about the wedding reached around 8 million likes within three hours; Gomez has 417 million followers. Show more

US singer and actress Selena Gomez (33) and music producer Benny Blanco (37) have got married. The Disney star ("Only Murders in the Building") posted a series of photos and videos of the wedding on Instagram, which according to media reports took place in the US state of California. She simply wrote, framed by two heart emojis: "9.27.25" - the date of the wedding. Her husband Blanco commented: "My wife in real life." (My wife in real life.)

The photos show the happy couple in a garden with a white villa, hugging, kissing and holding hands. Gomez's white wedding bouquet is also presented - the flowers look like lilies of the valley. In another photo, she shows off her sparkling rings. She wears a white, off-the-shoulder satin dress, he wears a black tuxedo with a white shirt and bow tie. The actress Amy Schumer wrote: "Stunning."

Taylor Swift wanted to be a flower girl

No guests can be seen in the photos. Officially, nothing was known about the guest list either. However, Gomez's girlfriend, pop singer Taylor Swift, announced shortly after Gomez and Blanco got engaged almost a year ago: "Yes, I will be the flower girl." British superstar Ed Sheeran also revealed that he had received a wedding invitation.

Around three hours after being published on Instagram, Gomez's post already had almost 8 million likes. Gomez has 417 million followers.

The couple announced their engagement almost a year ago - also on Instagram - and posted photos of her wearing a diamond on her ring finger. She wrote: "Forever begins now".