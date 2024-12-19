This is what the self-driving shuttle bus looks like. Keystone

Zurich Airport wants to test a self-driving shuttle bus to chauffeur employees of companies working at the airport.

Zurich Airport wants to test a self-driving shuttle bus for employees of companies working at the airport. In preparation, a so-called robotaxi will be driving around the airport site over the next few days to map the route.

The self-driving shuttle bus, which is due to start operating in the next few months, is called Robobus and will offer space for up to nine people, as Flughafen Zürich AG announced on Thursday. The Robobus, which will be used at Zurich Airport, has already been successfully tested on the roads in Paris, according to the statement.

The planned route is ideal for the first use of automated vehicles due to its clear separation from flight operations and offers optimal test conditions. In addition, the regular journeys will make it easier for employees to commute within the airport grounds.

Safety driver involved at the beginning

In the initial phase, a safety driver will be on board to monitor the system. Depending on the findings, remotely monitored journeys will be tested in a next step - always under the strict control of a remote operations center at the airport.

According to the press release, Flughafen Zürich AG is working closely with the Swiss Transit Lab (STL) on this pilot project. WeRide - an "industry leader in the field of automated driving" - was chosen as the technology provider following a call for tenders, according to the press release.

The pilot project will make it possible to gain important insights into the use of autonomous technologies and to develop a comprehensive set of rules for the safe and efficient operation of self-driving vehicles.