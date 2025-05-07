Smartphones now offer a whole range of useful functions for older people. Getty Images

Hardly anyone can or wants to do without a smartphone. However, confusing menus and complicated operation often pose challenges for older people. An overview of helpful tips.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you Senior-friendly functions such as larger fonts, simplified menus or high-contrast keyboards are directly available in many smartphones.

Apps such as BIG Launcher or Elder Launcher transform the user interface into a greatly simplified version.

Keyboard apps, screen magnifiers and adjustable touch display response times also help when using the device. Show more

The smartphone has long since become an integral part of the everyday lives of older people. According to a study by Bitkom Research, 63% of over-65s can send text or messenger messages. And 44% of them know how to take photos and videos with their smartphone.

But what about when it comes to finding and learning new functions? And how do older people who are still getting to grips with smartphones find their way around when the menus don't want to end or the touch display goes haywire?

One option is to customize the smartphone. "Most manufacturers don't offer a special function for this, but it's always possible to customize the icons and font in the settings, as well as the keyboard," says Timo Brauer from the technology magazine "Inside-digital.de".

Simpler modes for different cell phone models

In Android 15, which has been available since fall 2024, there is the "Simple View" mode for the first time, which offers much more. The special view improves text readability and simplifies screen layout and operation.

On Samsung smartphones, however, there has been a preconfigured, so-called simple mode for much longer. "The phone then uses a keyboard with higher contrast for better readability and displays the font and symbols much larger," explains Timo Brauer.

On iPhones, a corresponding mode was introduced with iOS 17 and is somewhat unwieldily called "Supportive Access". This access simplifies the interface and reduces the essential functions to the bare essentials. People with cognitive impairments also benefit from this.

The simpler view is much larger and clearer than with conventional operating systems. X / Spiegel

Apps can also help

There are also numerous applications that can make a smartphone more senior-friendly. "Above all, there are the two apps 'BIG Launcher' and 'Elder Launcher', which replace the user interface of Android smartphones and tablets with greatly enlarged buttons and text," says Steffen Herget from the IT trade magazine "c't".

At the same time, the apps simplify the menu structure. In the "BIG Launcher", for example, the start page is reduced to six self-explanatory icons. There are also keyboard apps that provide a larger keyboard, making it easier to use the smartphone.

"Another aid is the screen magnifier, which almost all smartphones have. It can be used to enlarge parts of the display," explains Steffen Herget. The delayed reaction time after touching the touch display, which is available on many smartphones, is also helpful.

"This function can be used to set the time in which the smartphone reacts to a tap," says Herget. "A longer delay can prevent apps from being opened accidentally, for example."

Apps such as Big Launcher can also be used to make icons larger and clearer. Facebook / Big Launcher

Don't make things unnecessarily complicated

If you want to give a smartphone as a gift to grandparents in the family, for example, Timo Brauer advises that it's best to choose one from the brand that you have in your pocket. "This makes it easier to provide assistance when it comes to adapting the system accordingly."

More experienced smartphone users also have the option of using voice control to regulate many functions, especially with the latest devices. "This is a very practical way to bypass the keyboard and works well for searching the address book or composing text messages," recommends Steffen Herget.

However, help is not only available from family or friends: many organizations such as Caritas or consumer advice centers offer smartphone consultation hours. An Internet search with this keyword and your own place of residence can help you find an organization that offers such a consultation hour locally.

Why special cell phones for seniors are not worthwhile

"In my opinion, special cell phones for seniors are not worthwhile," says Brauer. "The devices often have significantly worse hardware than other smartphones at the same price." In addition, only the user interface has been adapted, which is also possible with any other device using the corresponding apps.

However, many devices marketed as so-called senior smartphones do have some advantages: "They often have a physical emergency call button on the back, which regular smartphones usually don't offer," says Timo Brauer.

Another advantage of "senior smartphones" is their often more robust design. "While normal smartphones tend to become thinner and more delicate, 'senior smartphones' are usually thicker and more robust," says Steffen Herget.

Regardless of whether it's a standard smartphone or a special senior model, a charging cradle for wireless, inductive charging at home is a very practical aid to avoid fiddling with the charging plug and tangled cables. "These are now available in many variants and save you the hassle of fiddling with cables," says Steffen Herget. However, not every smartphone model supports wireless charging via induction.