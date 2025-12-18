With a so-called shock call, the fraudsters wanted to relieve the man of 10,000 euros. Symbolbild: Keystone

An 85-year-old German man has outwitted telephone fraudsters for the second time - and thus made another arrest possible. Together with his daughter, he let the perpetrators get away with it.

An 85-year-old man from the German city of Ingolstadt found out about telephone fraudsters - and simply turned the tables. Fake police officers wanted to rob him of his savings with a fake shock call. But the senior citizen played along and lured the perpetrators into a trap, according to the police.

On the phone, the man pretended to be willing to hand over 10,000 euros in cash and several gold coins. While he stalled the fraudsters, his daughter alerted the real police in the background. They intervened at the agreed handover point and arrested a 20-year-old pick-up man.

The alleged perpetrator is now in custody. This is the second success against telephone criminals for father and daughter. They had already used the same scam to make an arrest in September 2024.

The same scam twice

Back then, a fake police officer tried to put the then 84-year-old under pressure and get him to hand over over 60,000 euros. In this case too, the daughter called in the real police. A 40-year-old woman collecting the money was arrested on the spot and was also remanded in custody.

The police expressly praised the duo's actions as "exemplary". In both cases, the fraudsters used the same scam: an alleged fatal accident, an alleged relative in custody - and a demand for bail. One case involved a niece, the other a granddaughter.