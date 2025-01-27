The police are investigating the course of the accident. Symbolbild: Guardia Civil/Europapress/dpa

Six people were injured in an accident on Mallorca on Monday. Earlier, an 89-year-old driver hit a group of cyclists.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A group of cyclists were hit by a car on Monday.

Six people suffered injuries. Show more

An 89-year-old driver collided with a group of cyclists in Mallorca on Monday morning. A corresponding report by the online newspaper "Crónica Balear" was confirmed by a Guardia Civil spokeswoman to the "Mallorca Zeitung".

According to the report, the senior did not keep a safe distance and hit the group of seven cyclists from behind. Six cyclists were injured, two of them seriously. They had to be taken to hospital.

According to the report, the victims are German nationals. An alcohol test on the driver of the accident yielded a negative result. He was not arrested.

The bicycles were totaled in the collision. The Guardia Civil is now investigating the circumstances of the accident.