  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Accident on Mallorca Senior citizen (89) rams into German bicycle group - 6 injured

Dominik Müller

27.1.2025

The police are investigating the course of the accident.
The police are investigating the course of the accident.
Symbolbild: Guardia Civil/Europapress/dpa

Six people were injured in an accident on Mallorca on Monday. Earlier, an 89-year-old driver hit a group of cyclists.

27.01.2025, 14:25

27.01.2025, 14:48

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A group of cyclists were hit by a car on Monday.
  • Six people suffered injuries.
Show more

An 89-year-old driver collided with a group of cyclists in Mallorca on Monday morning. A corresponding report by the online newspaper "Crónica Balear" was confirmed by a Guardia Civil spokeswoman to the "Mallorca Zeitung".

According to the report, the senior did not keep a safe distance and hit the group of seven cyclists from behind. Six cyclists were injured, two of them seriously. They had to be taken to hospital.

According to the report, the victims are German nationals. An alcohol test on the driver of the accident yielded a negative result. He was not arrested.

The bicycles were totaled in the collision. The Guardia Civil is now investigating the circumstances of the accident.