A senior citizen loses over 4 million euros. (symbolic picture) IMAGO/Fotostand

With a perfidious story of lies, con artists defrauded an elderly businessman from North Rhine-Westphalia of around four million euros. Now the police have published a sketch of a suspect.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An entrepreneur from North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany) was robbed of around four million euros in a so-called shock call.

The perpetrators claimed that his daughter had caused a fatal accident and had to be ransomed.

The police are now searching for one of the suspects with a sketch. Show more

Concern for his own daughter apparently overrode any mistrust. At the beginning of February, a wealthy businessman from North Rhine-Westphalia received a phone call that turned his life upside down for hours. At the other end of the line: alleged police officers.

The story sounded dramatic. His daughter had caused a serious traffic accident in which a pregnant woman had died. Money had to be handed over immediately in order to avert imprisonment and settle the relatives' claims.

Handed over to the courts

The elderly man subsequently handed over cash and valuables with a total value of around four million euros. According to investigators, the meetings took place at two local courts - a backdrop intended to feign respectability.

The police are looking for the fraudster with this sketch. Polizei Hagen

The fraud was only discovered after the businessman's security service became suspicious. The police are investigating gang fraud.

They are now publicly searching for a suspect. A judge has released a sketch based on the victim's description. The wanted man is said to have taken the valuables in person.

Emotional state of emergency

In so-called shock calls, perpetrators deliberately use psychological pressure. They construct the distress of relatives, play crying voices and sometimes keep their victims on the line for hours. The aim is to create an emotional state of emergency in which rational thinking is suspended.

According to investigators, fraudsters specifically search for older people, for example via publicly accessible telephone directories. Dozens of people are contacted every day from call center-like structures.