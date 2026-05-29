As the license plate of the car is covered, the driver gets off scot-free. Bild: dpa/Polizei Euskirchen

The police in the North Rhine-Westphalian district of Euskirchen managed to take a curious photo. A speed camera triggers a speeding van in a 30 km/h zone - at the same moment, a sprightly pensioner is walking through the picture with her walking frame.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The police in Euskirchen (Germany) have managed to take a rarely funny speed camera photo.

During a speed check, the camera triggers on a van.

The photo shows a senior citizen with a walking frame who was apparently traveling at 42 km/h instead of the prescribed 30 km/h. Show more

During a speed check, the police in North Rhine-Westphalia flashed a senior citizen with a walking frame. The speed camera was triggered because a van was traveling at 42 km/h in a 30 km/h zone in the district of Euskirchen, as the police reported on Instagram. "But just at the crucial moment, a senior citizen walked through the picture with her walking frame and involuntarily created a real cult photo."

Both the pedestrian and the driver continued on their way unimpressed. "The driver should actually have thanked the woman," said a spokesperson for the district police. The license plate of the car had been obscured by the rollator, so that the driver got away scot-free.