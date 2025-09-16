Insecurity in old age is growing, as a new survey shows. Jan Woitas/dpa

A new survey shows: The majority of the population continues to rely on a secure monthly pension when it comes to retirement. A full lump-sum withdrawal remains only a second choice for many.

According to statistics, however, the number of lump-sum withdrawals is rising sharply - in 2023, around 60% would receive a lump-sum benefit.

A large proportion of the Swiss population still prefers to rely on a monthly pension when they retire. For many, the most they would consider is splitting their pension into a pension and a lump sum. Only a small proportion want to have everything paid out.

At 44%, the majority of respondents still prefer a secure monthly pension, according to the Retirement Monitor 2025 published by insurer Axa on Tuesday. For just under another third (31%), a split between a pension and lump-sum withdrawal is the most likely option.

Only 16% stated that they would like to withdraw their entire retirement savings as a lump sum. According to Axa, 1,200 people were surveyed between the end of May and mid-June, 302 of whom had already retired.

Money instead of a pension

"However, the reality is different," says Werner Rutsch, member of the Executive Board of Axa Investment Managers Switzerland. In many cases, "money is preferred to a pension".

This is because the lump-sum withdrawal of pension assets after retirement is becoming increasingly popular. Rutsch refers to data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). According to the FSO figures, the volume of lump-sum withdrawals in Switzerland more than doubled between 2013 and 2023.

Specifically, lump-sum withdrawals climbed from around CHF 6 billion to CHF 13 billion during this period. The FSO's new pension statistics also show that around 60% of insured persons will receive a lump-sum benefit at the time of retirement in 2023.

Better protected

Meanwhile, according to Axa, a larger proportion of the population believes that their own financial security for retirement is better than in previous years. One reason for this could be the assumption of a 13th AHV pension.

On average, Swiss people expect around 58% of their final salary to be covered by the AHV and pension fund in 2025. "This figure has risen continuously over the past three years," says Rutsch.

Call for reforms

In the event of financial bottlenecks in retirement, respondents are most willing to save on luxury goods, donations and further education. Housing and healthcare costs, on the other hand, are considered almost impossible to save on. A change of residence in old age is also not an issue for the majority (68%).

And despite the more positive assessment of financial security: "The demand for reforms remains loud," says Rutsch. An impressive 71% of those surveyed considered a reform of old-age provision to be necessary.

No experiments

Until retirement age is reached, a majority also expect their pension money to flow into secure and stable investments such as real estate. The population attaches particular importance to transparency when investing money and wants ethical, environmentally friendly investments with the highest possible returns.

"By contrast, they want the least money invested in alternative investments such as commodities," says Rutsch. Most respondents consider this asset class to be too volatile or too speculative and therefore too uncertain.