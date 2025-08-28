Senior citizens prefer to stay in their homes rather than move. IMAGO/Westend61

Senior citizens do not want to sell their homes. This is shown in a new study by Raiffeisen. The dream of many younger people of owning their own home is thus receding further into the distance.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The relocation rate of homeowners of retirement age is only 1.5 percent.

Communities with many pensioners are experiencing slower property price growth.

Immigration and supply shortages remain the stronger drivers of the market. Show more

Despite the increasing number of older people, no wave of home sales by the baby boomer generation is to be expected in Switzerland. According to a study published by Raiffeisen Switzerland on Thursday, retirees tend to stay in their homes and show little willingness to move.

According to the study, the relocation rate of homeowners of retirement age is only 1.5 percent for both condominiums and single-family homes. This hardly changes with increasing age. By comparison, the relocation rate of tenants of retirement age is almost three times as high.

According to the analysis, the ageing population is nevertheless having an impact on the real estate market: localities with a proportion of 15 percent pensioners have recorded price growth of around 0.75 percentage points higher in the past three years than municipalities with twice as high a proportion of over 65-year-olds.

Inefficient use of living space

However, factors such as the shortage of supply, immigration and low interest rates have had a much greater impact on price trends than the ageing of society. The cooperative bank's economists believe that this is unlikely to change fundamentally in the future.

On the one hand, the wage gap compared to other countries is likely to continue to lead to high immigration. On the other hand, the increasing number of older households means that more living space is being used inefficiently and the shortage on the real estate market will continue as a result.