Senior citizens are not giving up their homes - even though they no longer need the living space. (symbolic image) IMAGO/Westend61

Many older people are reluctant to give up their house or large apartment. A new housing report by Helvetia and Sotomo now shows the consequences of this reluctance for the entire housing market.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many people between the ages of 55 and 74 move less often, even though they often live in large apartments or houses.

When best agers do move, larger apartments become available, which are later used much more frequently by families.

The new report also shows that it is primarily home ownership that is slowing down the housing market and not primarily low existing rents. Show more

The fact that many older people are reluctant to leave their homes has long been an issue on the Swiss housing market. At the beginning of the year, a ZKB analysis showed how long owners stay in their homes. Many homeowners only move out of their homes in old age.

Helvetia's new housing report now shows what this reluctance means for the distribution of scarce living space. The key message is clear. The 55- to 74-year-old generation has become more important for the housing market than is often assumed. It is true that it is still mainly younger people who move. But according to the report, when people in this age group change their living situation, this has particularly noticeable consequences, as larger apartments with more rooms come onto the market.

Families benefit when best agers move

This is precisely where the bottleneck becomes apparent. According to the study, apartments that are vacated by best agers are subsequently occupied much more frequently by families. Before the move of this age group, only around 12 percent of these apartments were used by families, compared to 36 percent afterwards. For Michael Hermann from Sotomo, it is clear: "Additional moves by this age group therefore make an important contribution to distributing existing living space more efficiently across the entire cycle of life phases."

This can also be read in reverse. If older owners or long-term tenants remain in large properties even though their space requirements have long since changed, living space that would be much more suitable for younger households remains tied up. Especially in times of chronic scarcity, this is more than just a private housing decision. It is a structural factor in the market as a whole.

The new housing report also makes it clear that this individual reluctance also has consequences for society as a whole. This is because vacant living space is not only created through new construction, but also through the fact that existing apartments and houses are used according to the phases of life.

Home ownership is the biggest obstacle

The study is particularly clear when it comes to the question of what prevents people from moving. In the political debate, reference is often made to affordable existing rents. The housing report now says: Yes, this effect does exist. But it is significantly weaker than another. According to the study, the real drag is home ownership.

According to the report, homeowners are more than 60 percent less likely to move than tenants. Many best agers live in single-family homes in particular and rarely move out. This is why in around three quarters of cases, when this age group moves house, it is an apartment in an apartment building that comes onto the market rather than a house.

This is a tricky finding. It shows that the form of housing that takes up the most space generates particularly little movement. Or to put it more bluntly: single-family homes often remain in the hands of people for a very long time whose housing needs have long since diminished.

It is often not those who are under the greatest pressure who move

There is also a second point. According to the report, around a third of people over the age of 55 live in a home that is clearly under-occupied, i.e. has significantly more rooms than the household actually needs. However, this group in particular does not move house very often. According to the study, those who stay put often live in larger and more valuable properties than those who actually move.

This makes the problem even clearer. It is not necessarily the households with a particularly large amount of surplus space that free up living space for the next generation. Instead, it is often those who already live more compactly who move out.

The conclusion of the study is clear: the housing market could probably see much more movement if older people were better supported in their transition to a new phase of living. Because as long as home ownership is seen as a lifelong possession, the willingness to move remains low.

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