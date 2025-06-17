An 80-year-old Italian man drove his car down the Spanish Steps in Rome. (archive picture) Keystone

An 80-year-old man drove his car down the UNESCO-protected Spanish Steps in Rome. This is not the first time that better protection has been discussed.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An 80-year-old man drove his car down the Spanish Steps in Rome at 4.30 a.m., remained unharmed and was sober.

The police called the fire department to remove the vehicle and reported the driver.

The UNESCO-protected staircase has already been driven down by cars several times, most recently in 2022 by a Saudi engineer in a Maserati. Show more

An 80-year-old Italian man drove his car down the Spanish Steps in Rome. He was caught by police officers on one of the most famous sights in the world. They called the fire department, who removed the vehicle from the steps.

The unharmed driver tested negative for alcohol. The journey took place at 4.30 am. The elderly man was reported to the police.

The flight of steps designed by 18th century architect Francesco De Sanctis is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Cars have already driven down the steps several times. There have long been discussions about how it could be better protected. At the top of the steps, there is a road that is not closed to traffic.

Three years ago, a Saudi Arabian engineer was reported for driving a Maserati down the Spanish Steps and damaging them in the process. The 37-year-old, who had rented the luxury car, was identified from CCTV footage. The engineer claimed that he had been following his GPS and accidentally drove onto the Spanish Steps.