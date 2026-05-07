The motive of the shooter remained unclear for the time being.
Three people died on the street. (symbolic image)
Austria: Three dead after shooting in Linz - Gallery
The motive of the shooter remained unclear for the time being.
Three people died on the street. (symbolic image)
Shooting in the street. An 88-year-old man takes aim at his wife and daughter. He then commits suicide. His motive remains unclear at first.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- In Linz, Upper Austria, an 88-year-old man shot his wife and daughter and then turned the gun on himself.
- A suicide note was found at the scene of the crime outside a pub.
- According to the police, the man had legally possessed the murder weapon.
In Austria, an elderly man shot his wife and daughter in the street, according to police. The 88-year-old then committed suicide, according to the police.
A suicide note was found at the scene of the crime outside a pub in the Upper Austrian capital of Linz. The police initially did not comment on the possible motive for the killing of the 89-year-old wife and 61-year-old daughter, who had lived in Germany and was visiting.
Man possessed weapon legally
According to the police, the murder weapon was an old handgun. It was found at the crime scene. The man had reportedly possessed it legally.
According to a report by the APA news agency, Justice Minister Anna Sporrer and Women's Affairs Minister Eva-Maria Holzleitner expressed their shock at the latest killing of women by a man from their immediate circle. "Weapons do not belong in homes and not on the street, not unprotected in public or private spaces," the Social Democrats said in a statement.
Suicidal thoughts? You can find help here:
- These services are available around the clock for people in suicidal crises and for those around them.
- Dargebotene Hand counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or www.143.ch
- Pro Juventute counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or www.147.ch
- Further addresses and information: www.reden-kann-retten.ch
- Addresses for people who have lost someone to suicide:
Refugium: Association for bereaved people after suicide
Sea of fog: Perspectives after the suicide of a parent