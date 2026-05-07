Austria: Three dead after shooting in Linz - Gallery The motive of the shooter remained unclear for the time being. Image: dpa Three people died on the street. (symbolic image) Image: dpa Austria: Three dead after shooting in Linz - Gallery The motive of the shooter remained unclear for the time being. Image: dpa Three people died on the street. (symbolic image) Image: dpa

Shooting in the street. An 88-year-old man takes aim at his wife and daughter. He then commits suicide. His motive remains unclear at first.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In Linz, Upper Austria, an 88-year-old man shot his wife and daughter and then turned the gun on himself.

A suicide note was found at the scene of the crime outside a pub.

According to the police, the man had legally possessed the murder weapon. Show more

In Austria, an elderly man shot his wife and daughter in the street, according to police. The 88-year-old then committed suicide, according to the police.

A suicide note was found at the scene of the crime outside a pub in the Upper Austrian capital of Linz. The police initially did not comment on the possible motive for the killing of the 89-year-old wife and 61-year-old daughter, who had lived in Germany and was visiting.

Man possessed weapon legally

According to the police, the murder weapon was an old handgun. It was found at the crime scene. The man had reportedly possessed it legally.

According to a report by the APA news agency, Justice Minister Anna Sporrer and Women's Affairs Minister Eva-Maria Holzleitner expressed their shock at the latest killing of women by a man from their immediate circle. "Weapons do not belong in homes and not on the street, not unprotected in public or private spaces," the Social Democrats said in a statement.