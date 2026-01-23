As the second half of the year gets underway, Chinese manufacturing firms, service providers, and construction companies are coming under pressure. New sentiment data show a significant slowdown.

Business sentiment in China has deteriorated significantly at the start of the second half of 2026.

Business sentiment in China has deteriorated significantly at the start of the second half of the year. The official Purchasing Managers' Index for the manufacturing sector fell from 50.3 to 49.2 points in July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics in Beijing. This means the key leading indicator slipped below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

Things were also going worse outside the industrial sector. The index for services and construction fell from 50.2 to 49.0 points. The composite Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped from 50.6 to 49.3 points. New orders in the industrial sector declined particularly sharply.

The new data reinforce the impression that China's economy is losing momentum. In the second quarter, the world's second-largest economy grew by only 4.3 percent year-over-year. In the first quarter, growth had been 5 percent.

The Communist Party's Politburo announced further support for the economy on Thursday. Among other things, government funds are to be disbursed more quickly and domestic demand is to be strengthened. No specific new measures were mentioned at this time.