China's manufacturing industry is much more pessimistic about the future due to US tariffs. Even if the mood is gloomy, Beijing is trying to show strength with a propaganda video.

According to the statistics office in Beijing, the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 49 points in April, 1.5 points lower than in the previous month.

Experts had previously expected a value of around 50 points.

The first effects of the escalation in the trade conflict with the new US administration at the beginning of April are thus becoming apparent in companies' business prospects.

President Donald Trump has increased tariffs on Chinese goods several times, meaning that imports are now subject to surcharges of up to 145%. Show more

The PMI is an important leading indicator for analysts and decision-makers. If the value exceeds 50 points, statisticians assume that activity in factories is expanding. If the value is lower, this indicates a poorer mood among company purchasing managers. Large state-owned companies are more likely to be surveyed for the state PMI.

Further survey with falling values

At the same time, the Chinese business medium "Caixin " published its PMI, which also reflects the sentiment of export-oriented and smaller private companies. Although this was higher at 50.4 points, it fell significantly compared to March (51.2 points). One reason for this was the decline in new orders due to the tense trade situation.

Since the escalation in the trade conflict with the new US administration at the beginning of April, the first effects on companies' business prospects have become clear. President Donald Trump has increased tariffs on Chinese goods several times, meaning that imports are now subject to surcharges of up to 145 percent.

China denies talks with US side

China hit back with additional tariffs of 125 percent on US imports. Beijing also restricted the export of important minerals and magnets and took aim at US aircraft manufacturer Boeing by no longer accepting Chinese airlines' deliveries. However, China reportedly made individual exemptions from import duties for certain goods such as semiconductors, for which the People's Republic is dependent on US manufacturers.

There seems to be no easing in sight in the dispute between the world's two largest economies. Trump claimed that talks were underway with the Chinese side. However, this was denied in China. The People's Republic recently confirmed that it intends to stick to its growth target of around five percent for this year despite weak domestic demand and the effects of a real estate crisis and promised support for companies affected by US tariffs.

Beijing ramps up propaganda

On Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry distributed a propaganda video entitled "Never kneel down". It juxtaposes gloomy images from the US with modern Chinese factories to promote China as a stable partner. "Bowing down to a tyrant is like drinking poison to quench your thirst," the video says. There is concern in Beijing that Washington could persuade other countries to introduce coercive trade measures against China.