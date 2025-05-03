ARCHIVE - Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia, attends a press conference. Photo: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa/Archive picture Archivbild: sda

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has cut short a visit to the USA due to a medical emergency and returned to his home country. This was reported by the state television station RTS on Saturday.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has cut short a visit to the USA due to a medical emergency.

During a meeting in Florida, Vucic suddenly complained of feeling unwell.

After his arrival in Belgrade, he was taken to the military hospital there. Show more

During a meeting in Florida, Vucic suddenly complained of feeling unwell. After his arrival in Belgrade, he was taken to the military hospital there.

Vucic had met with the former mayor of New York and Trump ally Rudy Giuliani in Miami. The Serbian head of state had also expressed his hope for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Vucic's condition unclear

Vucic's agenda apparently also included a meeting with Richard Grenell, former US ambassador to Germany during Trump's first term in office and currently the president's envoy for special missions. "Sorry I missed you, but hope everything is okay," Grenell wrote on the online platform Twitter.

Sending our best, @avucic.

Sorry to miss you but hope all is ok. https://t.co/VklV3DLxCv — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 3, 2025

The status of Vucic was initially unclear. His office announced that it would provide details at a later date. It is known that the 55-year-old suffers from high blood pressure. The populist president's government is currently facing protests triggered by the collapse of a train station roof in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad on November 1, 2024. There were 16 fatalities. The accident is attributed to inadequate renovation work, which many citizens believe is a result of corruption in the authorities and mismanagement by politicians.