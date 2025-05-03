During a meeting in Florida, Vucic suddenly complained of feeling unwell. After his arrival in Belgrade, he was taken to the military hospital there.
Vucic had met with the former mayor of New York and Trump ally Rudy Giuliani in Miami. The Serbian head of state had also expressed his hope for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.
Vucic's condition unclear
Vucic's agenda apparently also included a meeting with Richard Grenell, former US ambassador to Germany during Trump's first term in office and currently the president's envoy for special missions. "Sorry I missed you, but hope everything is okay," Grenell wrote on the online platform Twitter.
The status of Vucic was initially unclear. His office announced that it would provide details at a later date. It is known that the 55-year-old suffers from high blood pressure. The populist president's government is currently facing protests triggered by the collapse of a train station roof in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad on November 1, 2024. There were 16 fatalities. The accident is attributed to inadequate renovation work, which many citizens believe is a result of corruption in the authorities and mismanagement by politicians.