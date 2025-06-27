The "Twitter killer" at a police station in Tokyo in November 2017. Bild: Takuya Inaba/Kyodo News/AP/KEYSTONE

The serial killer known as the "Twitter Killer" has been executed in Japan. He found his victims on the short messaging service, where they had previously expressed suicidal thoughts.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The death penalty has been carried out in Japan for the first time in almost three years. The serial killer known as the "Twitter Killer" was executed.

The 34-year-old was sentenced for the murder of nine young people in 2020.

The perpetrator had met his victims in 2017 via the short messaging service Twitter - now known as X - where they are said to have expressed suicidal thoughts. Show more

A man convicted of multiple murders in 2020 has been executed in Japan. According to the Ministry of Justice, the murderer known as the "Twitter Killer" was hanged in a Tokyo prison on Friday.

His execution had not been announced in advance. He was accused of killing and dismembering nine people.

Victims expressed suicidal thoughts

Police arrested the man in 2017 after finding the bodies of eight female victims, some of whom were still minors, and one man in cooler bags in his apartment near Tokyo. According to the police, most of his victims had posted suicidal thoughts on social media. He had contacted them via Twitter and offered to help them with their intentions.

He abused the women in his apartment and strangled them. He sawed up the bodies in the bathroom and hid the body parts in refrigerators and toolboxes. He threw some of the flesh in the garbage.

The man was also convicted of sexually abusing female victims. He killed the male victim - a friend of one of the women - to silence him, investigators said.

"Extremely vicious"

At the sentencing in 2020, the judge described the confessor's actions as "extremely vicious". The gruesome murders had caused shock and fear throughout society, Justice Minister Suzuki said at a media conference. The perpetrator was "driven by selfish motives such as sexual and financial gratification". He had issued the execution order after carefully weighing up all the factors.

The suicide rate in Japan is one of the highest in the world. After a recent decline, the number has risen again this year. The crime rate in Japan is relatively low, but there have been some sensational multiple murders in recent years.