Seven people were injured Saturday in a rear-end collision between a car and a motorhome on the A2 highway near Mezzovico in Ticino. Due to cleanup efforts, traffic backed up for 21 kilometers at one point.

The driver of the car, a Kosovar resident of the canton of Aargau, sustained life-threatening injuries in the accident, according to a statement from the Ticino cantonal police. The 49-year-old was traveling northbound on the A2 shortly after 5:30 p.m. when the accident occurred. For reasons that are still unclear, his vehicle collided with the rear of a motorhome traveling in front of him.

As a result of the collision, the RV veered off the road and drove into an embankment next to the shoulder. The 50-year-old driver of the RV, a Spanish national, sustained moderate injuries.

According to the statement, the five other occupants of the two vehicles sustained minor injuries. Among them were a 45-year-old woman and two minors in the car, as well as a 51-year-old woman and a minor in the RV. All seven people were taken to hospitals.

The closure continued

The section of the highway heading north had to be partially closed to allow for rescue and recovery operations. According to the statement, police initially expected the closure to last until at least 11 p.m.

After 11 p.m., traffic congestion on the A2 highway toward Gotthard—where Saturday’s return traffic was in full swing—reached 21 kilometers at times. This corresponded to a wait time of up to three hours and 30 minutes, as reported by the Touring Club Switzerland on its website.