An American investor accuses Vail Resorts of having paid an inflated price for the takeover in Andermatt. He demands the resignation of the CEO and the CFO.

Helene Laube

The American group Vail Resorts is said to have paid far too much for a majority stake in the Andermatt mountain railroads. The US investor Taylor Schmidt revealed in a report that Vail had paid around 155 million dollars.

And this despite the fact that the operating profit was only 2.6 million dollars, writes "Blick". The price thus corresponds to 60 times the profit, whereas the usual industry rate is 6 to 12 times.

According to US reports, Schmidt is a small and previously unknown investor with his investment partnership Late Apex Partners, founded in 2024, but his letters to Vail Resorts are generating a lot of attention.

Dividend drops by 80 percent

Among other things, the investor is demanding that the snow sports giant's CEO Kirsten Lynch and CFO Angela Korch be replaced and that the Chairman of the Board of Directors resign. In addition, the dividend must be reduced by 80 percent and the balance sheet "put in order".

Vail Resorts is known among hardcore skiers as the "Evil Empire", writes Schmidt in a letter to the board of directors of the company, which has also bought the Crans-Montana ski resort.

Vail Resorts rejected Schmidt's assessment at the request of the "Blick" and explained that the strategy offers "unique" growth opportunities. Schmidt, on the other hand, fears a capital loss of 180 million dollars.