View of the Petersgrat between the cantons of Bern and Valais. Around two weeks ago, a helicopter accident occurred there, resulting in two serious injuries.

Two people have been seriously injured in a helicopter accident on Petersgrat. The accident occurred during an unsuccessful landing on the mountain landing site on the border between the cantons of Bern and Valais.

The Bell 505 Jet Ranger aircraft was on a training flight with two crew members and a passenger.

Two people have been seriously injured in a helicopter accident on Petersgrat. According to the website of the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (Sust), the accident occurred on April 10. The Sust has opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

According to initial findings, the Bell 505 Jet Ranger aircraft had set off from Bern Airport that morning on a training flight with two crew members and one passenger. On landing on the glacier, the helicopter tipped onto its right side for unknown reasons.

According to the Sust, the injured are one of the crew members and the passenger. The second crew member was uninjured. The helicopter was badly damaged.

Serious accident eight years ago

It was not the first helicopter accident on this mountain landing site. In 2017, a helicopter also tipped over while landing there. The pilot was killed. Three passengers were slightly injured, two passengers were unharmed.