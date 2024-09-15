The Spiegelfeld football pitch in Binningen BL on the occasion of a cup match between SC Binningen and FC Aarau in September 2008. Archivbild: Keystone

An 18-year-old was seriously injured in a fight between two junior football teams in Binningen BL on Sunday afternoon. The young man had to be taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

As the Basel-Landschaft police reported on Sunday, a verbal dispute initially broke out between the two teams after the match between the two junior teams. According to the information available to the police so far, several young people then attacked each other.

According to the police, the exact course of the altercation is still unclear. They have therefore issued an appeal for witnesses. The incident took place on the Spiegelfeld sports field.

