The seriously injured victims of Saturday's terrorist attack who are being treated at Charité University Hospital in Berlin are doing better.

Candles and flowers are on the ground near the scene of the crime. In Tiergarten, on the sidelines of Christopher Street Day, a man drove a vehicle into a crowd. Photo: Markus Lenhardt/dpa

Politics Seriously injured victims of the Berlin terrorist attack are doing better

"Fortunately, the physical condition of the four patients continues to stabilize," said a hospital spokesperson. "Three patients have since been transferred to a general ward; one remains in the intensive care unit but is also on the road to recovery."

A woman was killed in the terrorist attack that took place on the outskirts of Christopher Street Day (CSD) on Saturday evening. Twenty-nine people were injured and had been taken to various hospitals. The Charité treated eight of the injured, four of whom were able to return home on Sunday.

According to the hospital spokesperson, some of the remaining four required emergency surgery and were subsequently treated in the intensive care unit. They reportedly suffered primarily stab wounds, but some also sustained multiple fractures as a result of the collision with the vehicle.

On Sunday, police shot and killed a 21-year-old suspect, believed to be affiliated with Islamist circles, during an operation in Spandau.