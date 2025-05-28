Elon Musk wants to explore Mars with the largest rocket system ever built in the history of space travel. But the ninth test is not going as planned either. Keystone

Another setback for tech billionaire Elon Musk's Starship: the largest rocket system ever built in the history of space travel has also failed to complete its ninth test flight as planned.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In contrast to the two previous test flights, the upper stage of the rocket did reach space. However, it then broke up on re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere.

"As if the test flight wasn't exciting enough, the Starship suffered a rapid, unplanned disassembly," said SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Musk. "The teams will look at the data and work towards the next test flight." Satellites were also supposed to be deployed - but that didn't happen either.

Lower Starship rocket stage reused for the first time

A lower rocket stage that had already been used on a previous test flight was used for the first time on this test flight. However, it was not possible to land it again.

Nevertheless, SpaceX founder Musk described the test as a "big improvement on the previous flight". A "lot of good data" was collected, he wrote on the online platform X, which is also under his control. The next three test flights should now take place more quickly in succession, approximately three to four weeks apart.

The Starship missile system was first tested in April 2023 - and exploded completely after just a few minutes. In further tests, the upper stage reached space and also made a controlled landing in the Indian Ocean.

Starship is bigger than the Statue of Liberty

The Starship consists of two parts that separate after take-off: The approximately 70-meter-long Super Heavy booster and the upper stage - also called Starship - which measures around 50 meters. Overall, the system is larger than the Statue of Liberty.

Both parts, the booster and the spaceship, are designed in such a way that they can be reused after returning to Earth. The US space agency NASA wants to use the Starship to send astronauts to the moon, while SpaceX is pursuing the goal of one day reaching Mars.