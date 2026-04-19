7.04 pm

There will be no further attempt to rescue the whale stranded in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Sunday. "We can't," Mediamarkt co-founder Walter Gunz, who is financing the operation together with entrepreneur Karin Walter-Mommert, told the German Press Agency. The team's hands are tied. He explained that the water level had risen, making it impossible to attach the pontoons and accompany the whale. "We could have done a wonderful job yesterday."

Gunz believes that the current rescue attempt off Poel is back to square one. "Yesterday we would have had the right water height," he said. "Today we suddenly have 70 centimetres more." It's a completely different situation. The whale is fully aware that it is completely free. The question is therefore "whether this whale can still be guided". The long-conceived concept cannot be implemented in this way. "Now we're basically somewhere around zero hour." Gunz also lamented the delays caused by bureaucracy, "which have set us back one and a half to two days". "Now we need a miracle," said Gunz.