According to their own statements, the Israeli Defense Forces are taking action against radical Israeli settlers in the West Bank who are said to have been harassing the Palestinian residents of a remote house for days.

According to reports, the settlers blocked the entrances to the house in the village of Kusra—apparently with large stones—trapping the Palestinians inside.

Israeli media reported this morning on clashes between settlers and security forces. The Israeli military said that the border police had cleared a settler tent near the house and were working to push the settlers out of the area. According to media reports, the affected Palestinians recently said they did not want to leave their home despite the harassment. Reports indicate that the family also includes two children, ages four and ten.

According to Israeli media reports, several Israeli soldiers recently arrived at the settlers’ outpost in Kusra. However, they merely prayed with the settlers and otherwise left them alone. Israel’s armed forces have now announced disciplinary measures against these soldiers.

Acts of violence by Israeli settlers have increased

According to reports by the *Times of Israel* and the Palestinian news agency Wafa, a similar incident occurred last month in a nearby village. There, the family reportedly left their home after settlers had harassed them for weeks. According to these reports, the settlers are now staying in the Palestinians’ home.

In recent years, acts of violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank have increased. The Israeli military is repeatedly accused of not taking decisive enough action against such attacks. There are hardly any reports of settlers being held accountable for their attacks.