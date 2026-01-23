According to official reports, a Russian soldier shot and killed at least four people on the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia.

He first opened fire on his comrades, killing one military personnel, according to Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-appointed governor of Sevastopol, in a Telegram post. The soldier then killed three civilians and injured three others in the neighboring village of Khmelnitskoye. The suspected perpetrator has been arrested. No information has been released yet regarding the motive for the crime.

The Black Sea Peninsula had already been occupied by Russia in 2014 and declared Russian territory. The military presence in Moscow, which had existed prior to that, was further expanded. In February 2022, the Kremlin also launched an attack on Ukraine that continues to this day and is laying claim to additional regions in the south and east of its neighboring country.