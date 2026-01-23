Whether it’s a pyramid scheme, stock market fraud, or alleged embezzlement: time and again, spectacular fraud cases rock the economy and society. These seven cases from Switzerland and abroad show how false promises led to the disappearance of billions and caused thousands of people to lose their fortunes.

Here's what it's all about blue News presents the seven most spectacular and biggest fraud stories from around the world and Switzerland.

Josef Jakob, Bernie Madoff, Ruja Ignatova, and Jordan Belfort defrauded investors for years, causing billions in losses.

In Switzerland, the cases involving Pierin Vincenz and Swissair also sparked major legal and economic scandals.

René Benko remains under investigation for alleged economic crimes in connection with the collapse of the Signa Group. Summary created with

Billions disappeared, companies collapsed, and thousands of people lost their savings. Some of the biggest fraud cases in history began with a single promise: high returns, safe investments, or revolutionary ideas.

Others exploited their positions of power to enrich themselves. These seven cases made headlines around the world and in Switzerland.

Josef Jakob – Probably Switzerland's Most Famous Serial Fraudster

Josef Jakob became known nationwide through a long-term documentary series on the Swiss television network SRF. For years, he posed as a financial expert and promised small investors high returns. Instead, he caused many people to lose their savings—including his own brother, who lost his entire pension fund.

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In total, Jakob spent about 15 years in prison. After his release, he reoffended and founded another asset management firm. According to SRF documentaries, he showed little remorse until his death in 2019. His story was chronicled in the documentary “The Life of a Fraudster.”

Bernie Madoff – The Man Behind the Largest Ponzi Scheme in History

Bernie Madoff enjoyed a good reputation on Wall Street for years. Wealthy individuals, banks, foundations, and celebrities entrusted him with their money. The U.S. investment manager promised his clients steady returns—even when the stock markets fluctuated. However, there were no actual transactions behind these supposed successes.

Madoff operated what is known as a Ponzi scheme: He paid existing investors with money from new clients. Account statements and trading records were falsified to make it appear as though the investments were generating profits. The scheme worked as long as enough new money kept coming in and not too many investors demanded a payout at the same time.

Bernie Madoff was able to embezzle several billion U.S. dollars through fraudulent activities. Keystone/AP/Stuart Ramson

In December 2008, the scheme collapsed amid the financial crisis. Madoff confessed to his sons that his investment business was “a big lie.” They notified the authorities, and he was arrested shortly thereafter. In March 2009, he pleaded guilty to eleven charges. The falsified account statements showed balances of approximately 64 to 65 billion U.S. dollars. The actual net losses suffered by investors were significantly lower, but still in the double-digit billions. Thousands of individuals and organizations were affected.

In 2009, a U.S. court sentenced Madoff to 150 years in prison. He died in 2021 at the age of 82 in a prison hospital. His case is still considered one of the largest investment fraud cases in history.

Ruja Ignatova – The Missing “Cryptoqueen”

Ruja Ignatova promised investors a revolution in the financial world. With her cryptocurrency, OneCoin, the Bulgarian-born entrepreneur aimed to surpass Bitcoin and promoted her project worldwide through lectures and large-scale events. Millions of people invested in the hope of high returns.

Ruja Ignatova embezzled $4 billion. ZDF and Mathias Bothor/Serviceplan

It later turned out that OneCoin was not a real cryptocurrency. There was no public blockchain; instead, according to investigators, the business model was based on a pyramid scheme. According to estimates, investors worldwide lost approximately 4 billion U.S. dollars.

In October 2017, Ignatova disappeared shortly before an arrest warrant was issued for her in the United States. She boarded a plane in Bulgaria bound for Greece—and has been missing ever since. In 2022, the FBI added her to its list of “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” and offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to her capture. To this day, it remains unclear whether Ruja Ignatova is still alive or is hiding under a new identity.

Jordan Belfort – The "Wolf of Wall Street"

Jordan Belfort made a name for himself as a stockbroker in the 1990s. Through his firm, Stratton Oakmont, he sold investors stocks that were practically worthless. At the same time, Belfort and his employees artificially inflated the stock prices so they could then sell the shares at a profit. This practice is known as “pump and dump.”

A movie was made about Jordan Belfort's life called "The Wolf of Wall Street," starring Leonardo DiCaprio. www.imago-images.de

The fraud netted Belfort and his associates millions. Thousands of investors lost a total of about 200 million U.S. dollars in the process. In 1999, Belfort pleaded guilty to charges including securities fraud and money laundering. He was sentenced to four years in prison but was released after 22 months for cooperating with investigators.

Belfort later gained worldwide fame through his autobiography, *The Wolf of Wall Street*, which was adapted into a film in 2013 starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role. Today, the former stockbroker works as an author and motivational speaker. His case is still considered one of the most famous examples of stock market fraud in the United States.

Pierin Vincenz – The Case That Shook the Swiss Banking Industry

Pierin Vincenz shaped Raiffeisen Switzerland for more than 15 years. Under his leadership, the banking group grew to become Switzerland’s third-largest bank. After his resignation in 2015, however, the former CEO came under investigation by law enforcement authorities. The Zurich Public Prosecutor’s Office accuses him of using his position to enrich himself personally through corporate takeovers and business partnerships.

In his personal life, Pierin Vincenz used his company credit card. The total amount involved is several million francs. KEYSTONE

The allegations center on his involvement in corporate takeovers and personal expenses. According to the indictment, Vincenz is alleged to have received undisclosed financial benefits in connection with various business transactions without disclosing them. He is also alleged to have charged private restaurant visits, hotel stays, travel, and other expenses to company credit cards. The total amount involved is several million Swiss francs.

In April 2022, the Zurich District Court sentenced Vincenz to three years and nine months in prison on charges including commercial fraud, multiple counts of breach of trust, and passive bribery. Vincenz denied the charges and filed an appeal. The Zurich Higher Regional Court initially overturned the verdict due to procedural errors. However, the Federal Supreme Court later ruled that the appeal proceedings must continue. An appeal trial lasting several days is scheduled for August 2026.

The Swissair Hunter Case – Fraud or a Bad Investment?

The Swissair Hunter case dates back to the collapse of Swissair in 2001. Through the so-called Hunter strategy, the airline at the time sought to grow by acquiring stakes in several European airlines. However, the costly acquisitions placed an increasing strain on the company. As revenues declined and the financial situation worsened, Swissair fell into crisis. On October 2, 2001, numerous aircraft were grounded because there was no money to fund flight operations. The event went down in Swiss history as the “grounding.”

On October 2, 2001, Swissair held its big “Gorunding.” KEYSTONE

Subsequently, the Zurich Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into 19 former managers and members of the board of directors. Among other things, they were accused of breach of fiduciary duty, causing harm to creditors, mismanagement, and forgery of documents. The central question was whether those responsible could be held criminally liable for Swissair’s collapse as a result of their decisions.

In 2007, however, the Bülach District Court acquitted most of the defendants. The court concluded that while poor business decisions could be proven, they were not automatically criminal offenses. The Swissair Hunter case is still considered one of the largest white-collar crime cases in Switzerland and illustrates how difficult it is to distinguish between business risks and criminal conduct.

René Benko – The Signa Empire, Worth Billions, Is Collapsing

René Benko was long considered one of Europe’s most successful real estate entrepreneurs. Through his company, Signa Holding, the Austrian built a network of companies that owned department stores, luxury hotels, and office buildings in several countries. The group’s holdings included, among others, the KaDeWe in Berlin, the Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof department store chain, the Chrysler Building in New York, and numerous properties in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland.

René Benko is not out of the woods yet. The authorities are still investigating him. Social Democratic Party

At the end of 2023, however, the company fell into a severe financial crisis. High interest rates, rising construction costs, and a heavy debt burden forced Signa Holding to file for bankruptcy. Further bankruptcies within the corporate group followed. Creditors are demanding repayment of several billion euros.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption in Austria, as well as other authorities in Germany and Italy, are investigating Benko on charges including fraud, embezzlement, insolvency offenses, and possible preferential treatment of creditors. Investigators are examining whether assets were siphoned off shortly before the collapse or whether creditors were disadvantaged. Benko denies the allegations. No final judgment has been issued to date. Until a final decision is reached, the presumption of innocence applies.