Jean-Sébastien Reynard from Agroscope presented the wine bottles with seven new grape varieties at the research center in Pully VD on Tuesday. The grape varieties were presented to the public for the first time in the run-up to the Agrovina trade fair in Martigny on Thursday. Keystone

After 17 years of breeding work, Agroscope has presented seven new grape varieties. They are resistant to the most important fungal diseases and have a high oenological quality.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The new varieties should significantly reduce the use of pesticides, as the Agroscope research institute explained to the media on Thursday at the Agrovina viticulture trade fair in Martigny VS. They are also intended to better prepare viticulture for the challenges of climate change.

The four white and three red varieties are called Forisia, Elaris, Orellis, Damona, Valpesia, Dioniso and Taranis. Their common characteristic is a genetically anchored resistance to downy and powdery mildew, two of the most important fungal diseases in European viticulture.

While their control previously required six to ten plant protection treatments per year, the new vines only require one to two applications. This corresponds to a reduction of over 80 percent.

This was achieved through so-called gene pyramidization. This involves combining several resistance genes in one vine, making it more robust against the adaptation mechanisms of pathogens.

From America and Asia

The genes used come from American and Asian grapevine species. From several thousand seeds sown since 2009, only the most resistant and qualitatively most convincing plants were followed up over the years. Agroscope has had previous success with this method, including with the Divico variety.

The new grape varieties were developed in collaboration with the French research institute INRAE and tested in various wine-growing regions in Switzerland and France. Even in years with strong fungal pressure, they confirmed their resistance and suitability for wine production.

They are now being propagated in vine nurseries. The first wines from this new generation of resistant grape varieties should be available to winegrowers from 2029. Agroscope emphasizes that resistant varieties are not an obligation, but an additional option for more sustainable viticulture.