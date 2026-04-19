Police officers at the crime scene in Shreveport in the US state of Louisiana on Sunday. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

A serious case of domestic violence shocks the US state of Louisiana: eight children are killed, seven of them children of the suspect. The community fears for the lives of the injured.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In the US state of Louisiana, a 31-year-old man has shot and killed seven of his own children, according to police.

He also killed another child and injured three people, some of them seriously.

The suspect was shot dead by the police after a chase.

There had been a domestic dispute in which a man of adult age fired. Show more

Following the shooting in the US state of Louisiana, in which eight children were killed, the background to the crime remains unclear. According to preliminary findings, those killed were between 1 and 14 years old, as Chris Bordelon from the local police station said. Seven of them were children of the 31-year-old suspect, who was also killed during his escape. Three other people were also injured in the crime in the city of Shreveport, including two women.

The domestic dispute occurred on Sunday morning (local time) when the man opened fire on his partner, as Bordelon confirmed to the German Press Agency. The suspect then drove to another house and shot eight children and a woman there. One of the dead children was found on the roof of the house - possibly after an escape attempt.

Both women shot at by the suspected perpetrator were injured, as was another teenager. The women were in "very critical condition", said the mayor of Shreveport, Tom Arceneaux. "What our officers found this morning is something no one should ever have to witness," Bordelon said. It was one of the darkest days the community has ever seen, he said.

Gun incident with most deaths in years

According to police, the suspect stole a car and fled, leading to a chase and gun battle. The suspect was fatally injured.

According to CNN, this was the shooting incident with the most fatalities in the USA for more than two years. In January 2024, eight people died from gunshot wounds near Chicago. The suspected perpetrator later took his own life.

Police chief promises swift investigation

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said he wanted to provide "more and more conclusive information at some point in the near future" about what happened. In his 46 years on the force, he said he has never experienced a tragedy of this magnitude. Mayor Arceneaux, said, "This is a tragic situation, perhaps the most tragic we've ever had in Shreveport. It's a terrible morning." He said his community is in mourning.

The city of Shreveport in northwest Louisiana is close to the border with Texas. After New Orleans and Baton Rouge, it is the third largest city in the state with around 180,000 inhabitants.