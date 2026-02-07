The mountain rescue service had to respond to several avalanches in northern Italy. (symbolic image) dpa

Avalanches in several areas in northern Italy have kept mountain rescue teams busy. The authorities reported a total of four fatalities and several injuries.

In Valtellina and Trentino, ski tourers lost their lives or were injured, while in Valle d'Aosta ski tourers were able to save themselves.

In Valtellina and Trentino, ski tourers lost their lives or were injured, while in Valle d'Aosta ski tourers were able to save themselves.

Four people died and others were injured in several avalanches in northern Italy. In the Alpine region of Valtellina, an avalanche first broke loose and caught three ski tourers, killing two of them. In Trentino, the Italian mountain rescue service reported two avalanches, each with one fatality. There was also an incident in the Aosta Valley on the border with Switzerland and France.

In the first incident in Trentino, four people were initially reported missing. However, after a large-scale search and rescue operation by the mountain rescue service, all of them were found, two of whom were injured and had to be treated in hospital. However, one of the two injured people later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. In the Aosta Valley, two ski tourers from a group of five were caught in an avalanche. However, they were properly equipped and were able to free themselves from the masses of snow.