On Sunday afternoon, several boats caught fire in the port of Zug. Two have since sunk. The fire has now been extinguished, but the fire department is still working.

Fire drama on Lake Zug: a fire breaks out in the port of Zug on Sunday afternoon - a column of black smoke can be seen for miles around. The Zug police confirm an ongoing operation. The fire department and the Cantonal Office for the Environment are also on site in the harbor basin.

Several boats are in flames, the cause of the fire is still unclear. The emergency services are still on site.

A spokesperson for the Zug police confirmed to "20 minuten" that the fire has now been extinguished. According to the Zug police, no one was injured by the flames.

According to Frank Kleiner, media spokesman for the Zug police, the fire department is currently working with the Office for the Environment on immediate measures to prevent the water pollution in Lake Zug from spreading. During the extinguishing operation, not only residues of the extinguishing agent but also fuel from the burning boats got into the lake water.

