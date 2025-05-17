Rescue work after helicopter crash: the cause of the accident is still unclear. dpa

Serious accident in Finland: two helicopters have collided in the Scandinavian country. Rescue workers find the wreckage in a wooded area.

DPA dpa

Several people have died in a helicopter accident in Finland. Two helicopters collided and crashed. The accident claimed several lives, the Finnish police announced, without giving details.

According to Estonian radio, all five passengers are dead.

🚁🚨🚁Two helicopters collide in devastating mid-air crash in Finland



Witnesses watched in horror as the aircraft crashed into each other above the western province of Eura. According to the Estonian newspaper Postimees, Estonian businessmen Oleg Gross and Priit Jagant were… pic.twitter.com/1Czu4Hp8yP — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 17, 2025

The accident occurred at midday in south-western Finland. According to investigators, the helicopters were on their way from the Estonian capital Tallinn to a Finnish airfield.

Investigators found the two crashed helicopters in wooded terrain north of Turku. The cause of the accident is still unclear.

We are following reports of two Robinson R44 helicopters (OE-XOS and ES-ETR) that have collided and crashed over Euran airfield in Finland. Both helicopters were flying together from Tallinn. pic.twitter.com/3STy4XINS5 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) May 17, 2025

Finnish broadcaster Yle quoted a local resident from the area. Two helicopters were flying very close to each other. One of the helicopters then made an unexpected movement and collided with the other. "There was a terrible collision," he said.