Finland Several dead after collision between two helicopters

17.5.2025 - 19:14

Rescue work after helicopter crash: the cause of the accident is still unclear.
Serious accident in Finland: two helicopters have collided in the Scandinavian country. Rescue workers find the wreckage in a wooded area.

17.05.2025, 19:14

Several people have died in a helicopter accident in Finland. Two helicopters collided and crashed. The accident claimed several lives, the Finnish police announced, without giving details.

According to Estonian radio, all five passengers are dead.

The accident occurred at midday in south-western Finland. According to investigators, the helicopters were on their way from the Estonian capital Tallinn to a Finnish airfield.

Investigators found the two crashed helicopters in wooded terrain north of Turku. The cause of the accident is still unclear.

Finnish broadcaster Yle quoted a local resident from the area. Two helicopters were flying very close to each other. One of the helicopters then made an unexpected movement and collided with the other. "There was a terrible collision," he said.

