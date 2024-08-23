There were deaths and injuries in an attack at the 650th anniversary celebrations of the city of Solingen. Bild: dpa

There were deaths and injuries in an attack at the 650th anniversary celebrations of the city of Solingen (Germany) this evening. The murder weapon was presumably a knife, according to police sources. The police sounded a major alarm. Helicopters are in the air and numerous emergency vehicles with flashing blue lights are on the road. According to police sources, no arrests have yet been made.

An attack at the 650th anniversary celebrations of the city of Solingen this evening resulted in deaths and injuries. The murder weapon was presumably a knife, according to police sources. The police sounded a major alarm. Helicopters are in the air. Police sources said that no arrests had yet been made. The "Bild" newspaper speaks of at least three dead.

Officers are currently at the scene with weapons and are securing it. There are barriers throughout the city. Screens have been erected. The crime scene is the Fronhof - a market square in the center of Solingen. There is a stage for live music.

Thousands of visitors leave the square

According to the report, Philipp Müller, one of the co-organizers, explained on stage that the emergency services were fighting for the lives of nine people. Thousands of visitors followed the request to leave the square calmly and not to panic. "People left the square in shock, but peacefully," Müller told the newspaper.

Festival over for the time being

According to "Solinger Tageblatt", the authorities have asked the people of Solingen to leave the city center. The festival has ended for the time being. Sirens can be heard around the city center. According to the report, Philipp Müller, one of the co-organizers, explained on stage that the emergency services were fighting for the lives of nine people. Thousands of visitors followed the request to leave the square calmly and not to panic.

A "Festival of Diversity" had begun on Friday to mark the 650th anniversary of the city of Solingen. It was to last until Sunday. The announcement states: "Solingen Mitte will become a large festival mile: From Neumarkt to Fronhof to Mühlenplatz, there will be celebrations." In the streets, visitors can expect a program with music, cabaret, acrobatics, arts and crafts, entertainment for children and much more.

