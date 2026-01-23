Several people were found dead in a building fire in downtown Brussels. Several lifeless bodies were discovered in an elevator of the building, which was undergoing renovation, as the public prosecutor’s office confirmed to the German Press Agency. The exact number of victims and their identities were not immediately known. Six people were reported missing.

Emergency responders are standing in front of the OXY building on Place De Brouckere. According to consistent media reports, several people died in a building fire. Photo: Emile Windal/Belga/dpa

Initially, there was no access to another elevator. The prosecutor could not rule out the possibility that there were more fatalities inside it. According to the prosecutor's office, about 250 workers were on site. Elevators were to be installed in the building.

Fire in an elevator shaft

According to a fire department spokesperson, the fire broke out in the morning. He told the dpa that firefighters had been dispatched to a small fire on the second floor of the building. The district attorney added that the bodies were found after the fire had been extinguished.

Hundreds of workers on site

According to a fire department spokesperson, two workers suffered burns and were taken to the hospital for treatment. A firefighter reportedly suffered heatstroke while fighting the fire.

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close spoke at the scene, calling it a tragedy that touches us deeply. He promised support for all those affected and thanked the emergency responders for their efforts.

The Oxy building, located in a pedestrian zone in the heart of downtown Brussels, is currently undergoing renovation. It formerly served as an administrative headquarters for the Belgian capital; now it is set to be converted into a multifunctional building with offices, restaurants, hotel rooms, and apartments.