It is mid-morning when a huge bang shakes a department store in the Taiwanese city of Taichung. The streets are lined with debris. What happened?

DPA dpa

At least four people have died in a gas explosion in a luxury department store in the East Asian island republic of Taiwan. According to the fire department, 24 other people suffered injuries in the city of Taichung. According to the authorities, the gas explosion occurred on the twelfth floor, which was probably temporarily closed due to construction work. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Video footage showed how the force of the explosion caused a considerable amount of façade and building components to be thrown from the upper floors. They fell onto the sidewalk and the street. Photos in local media showed shattered walls and a partially collapsed ceiling inside the department store.

Falling parts hit family

Mayor Lu Shiow-yen said that several workers, employees and customers had been taken to various hospitals for treatment. According to Lu, falling debris hit a family of seven who were walking near the department store. The grandparents died as a result. A two-year-old girl is in a critical condition. The rest of the family suffered minor injuries.

An eyewitness said on television that she had been on the sixth floor of the building with her husband during the incident. They had heard a loud bang and initially thought it was an earthquake. "Pieces fell off the elevator at the top, and there was broken glass on every floor," she told TVBS News.