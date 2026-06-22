Three people were killed in a shooting incident in Montreal, Canada. The victims included a police officer, a civilian, and an assailant, a police officer told reporters. The officer described the incident as a “nightmare,” the circumstances of which remain unclear. He expects new information in the coming hours.

Addressing a female police officer who was injured during the operation, he said, “Hang in there, we’ve got your back.” He added that there were no other suspects in the case, but the operation was still ongoing.

Earlier, around noon (local time), the police had warned of an “armed and dangerous suspect” and urged citizens to avoid an area in the Côte-des-Neige neighborhood. The police had been alerted via an emergency call and came under fire upon their arrival, the officer said.

The Jewish emergency response service Zaka reported that the attack took place near a Chabad center. It may have been a terrorist attack, they said. Canadian police did not initially confirm this. The Chabad-Lubavitch movement, founded in the late 18th century, aims to bring Jews closer to their religion and traditions. According to its own figures, the organization has more than 5,000 institutions in over 100 countries worldwide.