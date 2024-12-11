Phil Murphy, Governor of New Jersey: "We are taking the situation extremely seriously" Noah K. Murray/AP/dpa/Keystone

A number of drone sightings in the US state of New Jersey are causing concern among the population. While the Pentagon appeases, the federal police have launched an investigation.

Sightings of several drones are puzzling residents and authorities in the US state of New Jersey. For weeks, dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles have been observed there and in neighboring regions at night - some of them even in the airspace above military bases. "As soon as you see them, they go dark," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy told NBC News. "We're taking the situation extremely seriously."

Videos of the mysterious bright lights in the sky are spreading rapidly on social media and causing heated speculation. Theories online range from espionage and secret military exercises to extraterrestrial life.

According to media reports, the drones are larger than the models usually used by hobbyists, explained representatives of the authorities and eyewitnesses. Flying objects were also spotted near the golf course of US President-elect Donald Trump in Bedminster.

Several drones can be seen over Bernardsville in New Jersey. Brian Glenn/TMX via AP/Keystone

Over 3000 sightings reported

US Department of Defense spokeswoman Sabrina Singh explained in Washington that the drones were not American military drones - the Pentagon also has "no evidence at this time that these activities are from a foreign organization or adversary". Local law enforcement authorities were investigating the matter and US military facilities had "at no time" been threatened.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has also gotten involved - so far without official results. "We are investigating, but I don't have an answer yet as to who is responsible and whether one or more people are behind these drone flights," said FBI representative Robert Wheeler in response to a question from a New Jersey congressman during a hearing on the subject in the US Congress. According to Wheeler, more than 3,000 sightings have been reported to the FBI.

Call for a temporary state of emergency

Jon Bramnick, Republican in the state Senate, called for immediate action in light of the growing concern. "New Jersey should declare a temporary state of emergency and ban all drones until the public receives an explanation for these numerous sightings," said Bramnick.

Numerous mayors from the affected regions also demanded answers from the New Jersey government. Governor Murphy assured on Platform X that there is currently no known threat to the public. However, they are working closely with federal and security authorities. In this context, he had also spoken with US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Murphy explained.