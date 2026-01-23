Gas prices in Switzerland have risen again as the week progresses. Both political and meteorological factors are contributing to this trend. The situation could become even more dire.

According to figures published Thursday by the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS), the price of gasoline has risen by an average of 3 rappen since Monday. Unleaded 95 now costs 1.87 francs per liter, and unleaded 98 costs 1.98 francs. Diesel has even risen by 5 rappen to an average of 2.05 francs. Prices are thus approaching the highs reached in April and May, when unleaded 98 cost 2.04 francs per liter and diesel cost 2.24 francs per liter.

At the end of February—that is, before the war with Iran began—prices were still 1.67 francs for unleaded 95, 1.78 francs for unleaded 98, and 1.79 francs for diesel.

The TCS publishes estimates of current gasoline and diesel prices in Switzerland at irregular intervals. These estimates are based on information from various sources and random samples. Actual prices may vary depending on the region and gas station.

Low Water Levels in the Rhine

One major reason for the higher gasoline prices is the renewed rise in the price of crude oil. As a result of the escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf, the price of a barrel of North Sea Brent crude recently climbed back above the $80 mark, after it had temporarily fallen to nearly $70 following the easing of tensions in the Iran conflict.

However, according to the TCS, this is not the only explanation. For instance, the war in Iran, as well as Ukraine’s attacks on Russia, damaged numerous refineries, and this capacity is now lacking. In addition, China temporarily imposed severe restrictions on the export of refined fuels.

Furthermore, the current low water level of the Rhine is also a major factor contributing to the current high fuel prices. As a result, transportation costs via the Rhine have quadrupled within a month. According to TCS estimates, this adds an additional 8.5 rappen per liter to the price of gasoline at the pump.

According to TCS, a quick turnaround is not in sight. “If current market conditions persist, this is likely to further increase price pressure on fuels,” he writes.