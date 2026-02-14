The compressor of a confetti cannon explodes during the carnival procession in Le Châble VS. Kantonspolizei Wallis

An explosion occurred on a float during the carnival parade in Bagnes in Valais on Saturday afternoon. Several people were injured.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you An explosion occurs during a carnival procession in Valais.

Eleven people are injured, one seriously.

The authorities suspect a technical defect as the cause. Show more

A confetti cannon compressor exploded on a float during a carnival parade in Le Châble in the canton of Valais on Saturday afternoon. According to RTS, eleven people were injured, one of them seriously. They were treated at the scene and then taken to various hospitals in the region.

The Valais cantonal police confirmed the incident to the newspaper Le Nouvelliste and are currently assuming a technical defect in a system on the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses reported a violent detonation that ripped open a side wall of the car and could be heard throughout the valley. Emergency services from the police, fire department and rescue services were deployed on a large scale. There were also reportedly injured people near a Migros supermarket.