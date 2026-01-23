Hong Kong police have arrested five people for violating the controversial National Security Law. According to a statement from the government of the Chinese Special Administrative Region, authorities accuse the two men and three women of selling publications containing “content that endangers national security” in their stores.

The content of the works allegedly incited hatred against Hong Kong’s government, judiciary, and law enforcement agencies, the statement added. According to government officials, prior to Wednesday’s searches, customs officials had intercepted books with seditious content being imported from abroad, prompting the police to launch an investigation.

Pressure on Independent Booksellers

Local media reported that the stores were two independent bookstores. The store “Have a Nice Stay” was founded in 2022 by former reporters, according to the Hong Kong-based “South China Morning Post.” Shortly before that, the store had announced online that it would cease operations on August 30 due to financial reasons and because of elusive “red lines” in Hong Kong.

Most recently, the authorities took action against other booksellers. In June, police temporarily detained the owner of a well-known store for similar reasons. In March, officials had raided another store and arrested four people. The arrests of booksellers in Hong Kong revealed that the Chinese government fears free thought, according to the human rights organization Human Rights Watch.

After the former British crown colony was returned to China in 1997, Beijing had promised it a high degree of autonomy for 50 years, including freedom of speech and freedom of the press. Since the introduction of Hong Kong’s own National Security Law in 2024, the authorities have repeatedly cracked down on activities that Beijing considers subversive, separatist, terrorist, or conspiratorial.