Car crashes into a crowd of peopleSeveral people hit by elderly man in Copenhagen
30.4.2025 - 20:18
Several people have been hit by cars near a bridge in the center of Copenhagen that is used daily by thousands of cyclists. The police in the Danish capital said it was a traffic accident. An elderly man had lost control of his car, they announced on the X platform.
Several people are injured in a traffic accident in the Danish capital Copenhagen.
An elderly man lost control of his car.
According to media reports, at least eleven people were injured.
The police initially reported five casualties. Later, a police spokesman told TV 2 and the newspaper "Ekstra Bladet" that at least eleven people had been injured, including the driver himself. Two of the injured are said to be in a critical condition.
The Dronning Louises Bro (Queen Louise Bridge) is a busy bridge between the city center of Copenhagen and the northern district of Nørrebro. It crosses several merging lakes (Søerne), which serve as a central recreational area for Copenhageners. So far this year, more than 1.2 million cyclists have crossed the bridge.
Even after the incident, which occurred on the north bank in front of a bakery, evening traffic continued to cross the bridge. The scene of the accident itself was cordoned off. Meanwhile, around a dozen ambulances and fire engines could be seen on the riverbank. Between them was a red car, the suspected accident vehicle.