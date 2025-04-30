According to police, an elderly man lost control of his car on Dronning Louise Bro in the center of Copenhagen and hit several people. Bild: Keystone

Several people have been hit by cars near a bridge in the center of Copenhagen that is used daily by thousands of cyclists. The police in the Danish capital said it was a traffic accident. An elderly man had lost control of his car, they announced on the X platform.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several people are injured in a traffic accident in the Danish capital Copenhagen.

An elderly man lost control of his car.

According to media reports, at least eleven people were injured. Show more

The police initially reported five casualties. Later, a police spokesman told TV 2 and the newspaper "Ekstra Bladet" that at least eleven people had been injured, including the driver himself. Two of the injured are said to be in a critical condition.

A man has injured several people with his red VW on the Queen Louise Bridge in the center of Copenhagen. Bild: IMAGO/Ritzau Scanpix

The Dronning Louises Bro (Queen Louise Bridge) is a busy bridge between the city center of Copenhagen and the northern district of Nørrebro. It crosses several merging lakes (Søerne), which serve as a central recreational area for Copenhageners. So far this year, more than 1.2 million cyclists have crossed the bridge.

Even after the incident, which occurred on the north bank in front of a bakery, evening traffic continued to cross the bridge. The scene of the accident itself was cordoned off. Meanwhile, around a dozen ambulances and fire engines could be seen on the riverbank. Between them was a red car, the suspected accident vehicle.