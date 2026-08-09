Several people were injured in a shooting in the small Danish town of Holbæk. According to police, officers are on the scene at several locations in the town, which is located in the northwest on the main island of Zealand in Denmark. According to initial reports, the suspected perpetrators fled in a car. Police suspect the incident is related to a dispute within the criminal underworld.

ARCHIVE – The Danish police insignia “Politi” can be seen on a patrol car in downtown Copenhagen. Photo: Steffen Trumpf/dpa

She did not initially provide any details about the severity of the injuries. It is also unclear how many people were injured. The shots were reportedly fired in a residential neighborhood.

The port city of Holbæk is located about 60 kilometers from the capital, Copenhagen.