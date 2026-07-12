According to Russian reports, at least seven people were killed in Ukrainian attacks on the city of Enerhodar, which is occupied by Russian troops and located near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Four more residents of the city were injured, according to Alexei Likhachev, head of the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom, and Yevgeny Balitsky, the regional governor appointed by Moscow. The reports could not be independently verified.

ARCHIVE – A Russian soldier stands guard on the grounds of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in an area under Russian military control in southeastern Ukraine. Photo: Uncredited/AP/dpa/Archive photo

According to the state news agency Tass, Lichachov accused European politicians and organizations of “hiding behind the guise of European political correctness” or “simply ignoring” the attacks on Enerhodar. According to his account, at least eleven residents have been killed in Ukrainian attacks in the city since the end of April.

Enerhodar, which originally had a population of about 53,000, is located near the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The nuclear power plant is considered the largest employer for the city's residents.

Europe's largest nuclear power plant, with six reactors and a rated capacity of 6,000 megawatts, has been under Russian control since March 2022. It is not currently producing any electricity. Several Ukrainian attempts to retake the plant have failed. A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is permanently on site to monitor the situation and prevent a nuclear accident through its presence.